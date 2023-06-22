FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a man into custody Thursday morning who had outstanding warrants in connection to an April shooting.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers with FWPD’s homicide unit took into custody 22-year-old Gage Adaway, according to a release.

Adaway is preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery with a deadly weapon. He had outstanding warrants on those charges in connection to a shooting investigation on April 4.

Gage Adaway

Police did not provide details on the shooting investigation. WANE 15 reported on a shooting April 4 in northeast Fort Wayne that left a man in life-threatening condition.

In that shooting, authorities received a call from a man saying his friend had been shot near the intersection of Maplecrest and Trier roads and that he was taking his friend to a hospital.

Medical staff said the victim arrived at the hospital in life-threatening condition from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.

Authorities later learned that the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Willshire Court, which is in a subdivision near the intersection of Maplecrest and Trier roads.

At the time, police said a person of interest had been identified but no arrest had been made.