FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested early Monday morning on multiple sexual assault charges.

Around 3:45 a.m., Fort Wayne Police arrested 41-year-old Arthur Rieu Jr. on preliminary felony charges of rape, sexual battery by force, domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, and criminal confinement causing moderate bodily injury.

Sunday night around 11 p.m., FWPD was told about a sexual assault victim who was at a local hospital. Police investigated the situation and took Rieu into custody at a local motel after a search warrant was issued. According to the release from FWPD, “substantial time had passed” before officers were able to get Rieu to come out of the motel room safely.

No other details in the investigation were released.