FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents.

On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.

Court documents show that in the summer of 2021, police found the baby- less than four months old- dead in Tudor’s arms in a hotel room where the mother and her four children were staying.

Tudor had methamphetamine and amphetamines in her system and admitted to being on a three-day drug binge at the time of the child’s death, according to court documents. Tudor admitted in court documents to having an addiction but said she did not get high around the kids.

Tudor could be in prison for up to nine years. Her sentencing is set for February 10.