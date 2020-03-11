Fort Wayne man who had pipe bombs, 20+ guns, drugs sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne man who was found with pipe bombs, a bullet-resistant vest, more than 20 guns and drugs in December 2017 has been sentenced.

Shawn M. Bacon, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised released for a variety of charges.

It was December 2017 when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division, Emergency Services Team and Hazardous Devices Unit served a search warrant at 1728 ½ High St. Police had received a tip that the resident inside had been dealing drugs and had a large supply of firearms and explosive devices, according to a police report.

Before the raid, the resident – Bacon – was taken into custody during a traffic stop outside of his home. He was found with a loaded stolen .38-caliber revolver, the report said.

Inside the home, police found nine handguns and 13 long guns, including one stolen pistol, along with a TASER stun gun and a ballistic bullet resistant vest. Police also found two 6-inch pipe bombs with a green fuse and a 12-in, 64oz “Bubba Keg” also with a green fuse, each described as “working devices,” the report said.

Investigators then found some $100,000 worth of drugs in the home, including 550.4 grams of Methamphetamine, 106.5 grams of Crack Cocaine, 88.8 grams of Powder Cocaine, 174.5 grams of Heroin, 1,273.7 grams of Marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Bacon, who had previously been convicted of being a “serious violent felon, had Aryan Brotherhood tattoos, the complaint said.

Last year, a federal court jury found Bacon guilty of: