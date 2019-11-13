Fort Wayne man sentenced to prison on illegal gun charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm Wednesday.

Brandon Britt, 33, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady.

According to case documents, Britt was the passenger in a vehicle which was pulled over for a traffic violation in downtown Fort Wayne on April 3, 2019. The officer conducting the stop observed a handgun in Britt’s pocket, which was loaded with a round in the chamber. Britt was previously convicted of multiple felony offenses, including:

Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Robbery

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Indiana State Police and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.