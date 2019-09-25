Fort Wayne man sentenced to prison on drug-related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to prison following a guilty plea related to drug charges.

Brandon Buchanan, 29, was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison followed by two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. This comes after Buchanan entered a guilty plea for maintaining a drug-involved premises and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to case documents, a March 2018 search warrant was served on Buchanan’s residence in Fort Wayne. During the search, investigators located a loaded .357 caliber revolver, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, hypodermic syringes, approximately $1000 in US currency, evidence of narcotics dealing, along with multiple calibers of ammunition and magazine for various firearms.