Fort Wayne man sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Scott Trischler, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of parole by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. A special assessment of $5,100 will also be imposed.

According to case documents, Trischler communicated with a victim who was 12 years of age while he was playing with her as an administrator of an online game. He continued to communicate with the victim after finding out his/her age and after the victim’s parents attempted to stop the communication. He encouraged the victim to communicate with him on other online platforms and began engaging in sexually explicit communications. He was also able to convince the victim to send digital still and video images that were sexually explicit which he saved to his phone and eventually transferred to his computer.

The initial charges were filed and handled by the US Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of California, Fresno Office, and the defendant was arrested and pleaded guilty in the Northern District of Indiana. The case was investigated by FBI in the Sacramento California Division, along with the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, and these law enforcement entities received assistance from the Fort Wayne Resident Office of the FBI, including members of its Violent Crimes Against Children (VCAC) Task Force Officers. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.