Fort Wayne man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty on drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison following a guilty plea on methamphetamine distribution charges.

Fancisco Mendez, 39, was sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison followed by four years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty. He pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to case documents, in February of 2018, Mendez distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. In April of 2018, he possessed a firearm after being a twice convicted felon in Allen County Superior Court; one in April 2012 for resisting law enforcement and one in November of 2012 for carrying a handgun without a license.