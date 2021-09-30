Fort Wayne man sentenced to over 17 years in jail for meth and firearm related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Nathan Wilkes, 39, of Fort Wayne was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after he plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to the DOJ, Wilkes was sentenced to 211 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, while conducting a narcotics investigation, Fort Wayne Police detectives saw Wilkes driving a Jeep. When officers attempted to stop him, he drove off. Wilkes was arrested after a short pursuit.

While searching the Jeep, the DOJ said officers found 165 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun. Wilkes has previous convictions for dealing cocaine and handgun offenses.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.