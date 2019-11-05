Fort Wayne man sentenced to nearly 6 years for dealing meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine Tuesday.

Carlos Prado, 40, was sentenced to 70 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady, and he will be deported upon the completion of his sentence.

According to case documents, Prado sold a confidential informant approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine in July of 2016.

This investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Police Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.