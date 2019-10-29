Fort Wayne man sentenced to more than 6 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Shea Smith, 48, pleaded guilty to receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady.

According to case documents, Smith received materials depicting the sexual exploitation of minors from July 2014 to 2017. In his plea agreement, he agreed to forfeit the following items: desktop computers, laptop computers, a camera and a hard drive.

