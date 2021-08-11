Fort Wayne man sentenced to 25 years in prison for meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice has announced that Virgil S. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Smith was sentenced to 300 months (or 25 years) of imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release after he serves this term of imprisonment. The department said he was also sentenced to an additional and consecutive term of 30 months of imprisonment because he committed the drug offense while he was on supervised release for a prior conviction of armed bank robbery.

According to court documents, Smith was distributing multiple ounces of methamphetamine. After he was arrested, agents searched his apartment and found additional methamphetamine and a loaded revolver.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Stacey R. Speith.