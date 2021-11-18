Fort Wayne man sentenced to 25 years for ‘selling drugs to make a living’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Mark A. Holbrook, II, 43, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm by felon.

Holbrook was sentenced to 300 months (25 years) in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on July 26, 2018, Holbrook was stopped by the Warsaw Police Department for a traffic infraction. At that time, Holbrook was in possession of over 17 grams of methamphetamine in individual bags, along with scales.

On March 23, 2019, Holbrook was stopped by the Winona Lake Police Department. Court documents said that at that time he was in possession of over six grams of methamphetamine and a firearm. Holbrook admitted to officers that he was selling drugs to make a living.

The DOJ said Holbrook had previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including Burglary, Theft, Criminal Recklessness, Possession of Chemical Reagents or Precursors with the Intent to Manufacture, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Commit Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Gang Activity, which makes his possession of a firearm illegal.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Warsaw Police Department, the Winona Lake Police Department, and the Kosciusko County Drug Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.