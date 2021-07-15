Fort Wayne man sentenced to 24 years for distributing meth and firearms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Larry Lamb, 40, of Fort Wayne was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Lamb was sentenced to 295 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the DOJ said.

According to documents in this case, between May 6, 2019 and August 26, 2020, Lamb and other individuals were involved in a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of controlled substances. Throughout the conspiracy, Lamb delivered in excess of 118 grams methamphetamine to another person. On two occasions, he sold a firearm to a person he knew to be prohibited due to a previous felony conviction.

The DOJ said while executing a search warrant in December 2019, police found 10 firearms, drugs (including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl) and other evidence of drug distribution.

During a traffic stop in April 2020, Lamb was found with five firearms, high capacity magazines, ammunition and drugs. The DOJ said Lamb has multiple felony convictions.

This case is a result of a joint investigation conducted by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the US Marshals Service and multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.