Fort Wayne man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges.

Jose Razo, 46, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in prison followed by deportation as a result of his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, 50 grams of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin, and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to case documents from January 2015 through July 2016, Razo was part of a conspiracy to distribute illicit drugs. Razo led this drug trafficking conspiracy which involved co-defendants, Carlos Silva-Ponce, Alan Chiprez-Garcia, Marco Garcia, Samuel Gemple and Patricia Quinones who have already been sentenced.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Safe Streets and Gang Task Force, whose members include the FBI, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and the Allen County Drug Task Force. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony Geller and Stacy Speith.