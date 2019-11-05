Fort Wayne man sentenced to 18 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on two felony cases.

In the first case, Mickey Davis was convicted by jurors of Theft, a level 6 felony, on September 25. Judge Wendy Davis sentenced him to two years in the case.

In the second case, a jury found Davis guilty of Criminal Confinement resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and related charges on October 22. Judge David Zent sentenced him to 16 years in prison and ordered the cases to run consecutively.

Judge Zent found Davis’ lengthy criminal history to be an aggravating circumstance. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tasha Lee noted that the victim in the criminal confinement case was reluctant to testify. “This case shows that even if a victim is frightened or reluctant, we can still pursue justice for them,” Lee said.

Lee and Ashley Fifield prosecuted the confinement case and Lee and Jeremy Herring handled the theft case for the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.