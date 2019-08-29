Fort Wayne man sentenced to 14 years on drug trafficking charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 14 years in prison involving drug- and gun-related charges.

Joshua Ferguson, aged 34, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. He pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Case documents say that Ferguson was originally sought for dealing methamphetamine, and he was later located in a vehicle with methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, small plastic bags associated with packaging narcotics, and a handgun that police say Ferguson admitted was being used for protection during drug dealing.