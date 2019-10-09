Fort Wayne man sentenced to 10 years on drug-related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday.

Juan Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years followed by four years of probation.

According to case documents, Williams distributed fentanyl to a confidential informant in September 2017. Officers searched the residence of Williams and his co-defendant in October, finding more than 40 grams of fentanyl and a .40 caliber handgun, among other evidence.