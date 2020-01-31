Fort Wayne man sentenced to 10 years for illegal gun possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Odonis Parker, 29, was sentenced to nine year and six months in prison followed by two year of probation, according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to case documents, Parker was in possession of a firearm on May 26, 2019, after twice being a convicted felon in the Allen County Superior Court. His prior felonies were for robbery and theft on separate occasions.

Documents show Parker went to his ex-girlfriend’s house while armed with a semi-automatic rifle with two loaded 40-round magazines taped together. After a confrontation, Parker fired multiple times into a car next to where his ex-girlfriend, three children, and a friend were standing. Parker chased the friend, who ran, and grazed him in the head with a bullet. Parker then ran and hid the rifle in the trunk of a car before fleeing to a nearby apartment. Police officers arrived at the scene and were able to locate the firearm as well as Parker, who was then arrested.

The case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.