Fort Wayne man sentenced prison for unlawful possession of firearm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tyson Hudson, 34, was sentenced to seven years and 6 months in prison followed by two years of probation by U.S. District Court Holly Brady, according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to case documents, Hudson was found in possession of three handguns in February 2019 after being convicted and sentenced in federal court for distribution of five grams or more of crack cocaine in 2007. The handguns found during the search warrant of Hudson’s residence consisted of .45 caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, and a .25 caliber pistol. Mr. Hudson was also in possession of ammunition.