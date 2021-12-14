Fort Wayne man sentenced more than 17 years in prison on various drug, firearm possession charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 211 months in prison after pleading guilty to various drug and firearm possession charges.

34-year-old Antonio Armour was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Armour will also have five years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

According to documents in this case, on Jun. 15, law enforcement served a federal search warrant at Armour’s Fort Wayne residence, from which he had sold narcotics on multiple occasions. During the search, officers found over 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 300 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl.

Officers located several loaded firearms in the residence, including multiple nine millimeter handguns, an AK-style pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Officers located other items consistent with drug dealing activity, including plastic baggies, multiple digital scales, a cutting agent, several cell phones and $75,000 in U.S. currency.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and Allen County Police Department.