Fort Wayne man sentenced in connection with Huntington Co. child sex trafficking

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced in connection with a child sex trafficking case out of Huntington County.

Chad Richardson

As part of a plea agreement, Chad Richardson has been sentenced to eight years in prison with four years probation for Child Exploitation and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

Charges have been dropped for two counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

WANE 15 is unable to obtain the Probable Cause affidavit in the case because a motion to seal court documents related to this case was granted during the initial hearing in November 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss