Fort Wayne man sentenced in connection with Huntington Co. child sex trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced in connection with a child sex trafficking case out of Huntington County.

Chad Richardson

As part of a plea agreement, Chad Richardson has been sentenced to eight years in prison with four years probation for Child Exploitation and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

Charges have been dropped for two counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

WANE 15 is unable to obtain the Probable Cause affidavit in the case because a motion to seal court documents related to this case was granted during the initial hearing in November 2020.