FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021.

Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also received three years of probation.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Freeman drove around a stopped vehicle at the Pufferbelly Trail crossing on Carroll Road and struck Elser-Patrick as she was crossing Carroll Road in the trail, according to court documents.

Court documents also say Freeman “illegally crossed over a double yellow lane, in the middle of a marked crosswalk, including flashing yellow lights, in the opposite lane of travel.”