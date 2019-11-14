Fort Wayne man sentenced for running drug house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced in federal court for keeping a drug house.

Varnell Coe, 28, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 9 years, 9 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release for maintaining a drug involved premises.

Coe and another man – Brandon Buchanan – were indicted in March 2018 after authorities served a search warrant at a Fort Wayne home and found a loaded .357 caliber revolver, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, hypodermic syringes, approximately $1,000 cash, evidence of narcotics dealing, along with multiple calibers of ammunition and magazine for various firearms.

Buchanan was sentenced in September to the same 117 months in prison for his role.