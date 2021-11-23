Fort Wayne man sentenced for distributing meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Richard Klaff, 48, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Klaff was sentenced to 180 months (or 15 years) in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Klaff distributed several ounces of methamphetamine in February 2020 and again in March of 2020.

The DOJ said this case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.