Fort Wayne man sentenced for conspiracy to sell drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a man after he plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. Fredrick Morgan, II, 42, was sentenced to 360 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, between May 6, 2019 and August 26, 2020, Morgan was the leader of a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of controlled substances. Morgan II maintained multiple stash houses to store narcotics, facilitated the sale of firearms and encouraged members of his conspiracy to possess firearms during their possession and distribution of narcotics.

Morgan II has two previous convictions for Dealing Cocaine and was on Court supervision when he began the conspiracy to distribute drugs.