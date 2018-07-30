Fort Wayne man sentenced for child porn possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced in federal court for possession of child pornography.

Darin Kaufman, 37, was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Kaufman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in May 2016 to one count of Receipt of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and one count of Possession of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

According to federal court documents, Kaufman received and possessed child pornography from January 2014 through November 2014. Investigators reportedly found images from different child pornography series that are known to law enforcement in his possession, documents showed.

Kaufman has been in custody since his arrest.