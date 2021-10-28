Fort Wayne man sentenced after selling meth, heroin and sawed-off shotgun to police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Jeffrey J. Moriarity, 42, of Fort Wayne was sentenced following a guilty plea to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and armed drug trafficking.

Moriarity was sentenced to 324 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Moriarity sold methamphetamine, heroin and a sawed-off shotgun in May of 2018 to law enforcement officials. In June of 2018, agents and officers executed a search warrant at Moriarity’s home in Fort Wayne. During the search, agents found methamphetamine and other controlled substances, a loaded pistol and ammunition, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

The DOJ said Moriarity was not home at the time of the search. When he was found by police, he led officers on a high-speed pursuit before eventually being arrested. Police also found methamphetamine that had been tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana State Police,; the Allen County Drug Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The DOJ said this case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Brent A. Ecenbarger.