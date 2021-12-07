Fort Wayne man sentenced 90 months for distributing cocaine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Frederick J. Morgan, 65, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine.

Morgan was sentenced to 90 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on or about Aug. 30, 2019, Morgan distributed 28 grams or more of crack cocaine to assist his co-defendant, son (Fredrick Morgan II) who was on home detention at the time.

Co-defendant Frederick Morgan II was sentenced on Nov. 9 to 30 years in prison.

The DOJ says this case was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.