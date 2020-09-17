Fort Wayne man sentence to 120 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Roderick Dedeaux, 30, of Fort Wayne was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Dedeaux was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release, the release said. He was also ordered to forfeit a vehicle.

According to documents in this case, in May 2019, Dedeaux distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force comprised of the FBI, Indiana State Police, Allen County Police Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Anthony W. Geller.