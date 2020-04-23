Fort Wayne man handed 25 years for shooting wife in face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man said drugs and alcohol use caused him to shoot his wife in the face last fall.

Clinton J. Rowe was sentenced Thursday to 25 years for Voluntary Manslaughter in the Oct. 31, 2019, shooting of 22-year-old Jessica Peck at a home in the 1200 block of Wefel Street, near Sherman Boulevard and High Street.

Officers were initially called just after 11:30 p.m. to the home to check out a reported disturbance. When police got there, nobody appeared to be at the home.

A while later, a local hospital called FWPD and told them a female battery victim had walked in. After some initial medical tests, doctors determined the woman had actually been shot and was in life-threatening condition.

Officers and detectives then returned to the home on Wefel Street to try and learn more. Police got a warrant and entered the home to collect evidence and process the home.

Because they were not sure if anyone was inside the home, on-duty Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team members brought in an armored vehicle entered the home once the warrant was approved by a judge.

Police initially did not have any suspect information or know exactly what led to the incident in the first place.

The next day, police said they’d arrested Rowe. He pleaded guilty last month through a plea agreement that dropped five charges including attempted murder.

Through a video conference Thursday, Rowe admitted to shooting his wife in the face. Prosecutors said Peck had to wear a halo to help re-align her jaw from being shot. She has since recovered.

Peck said drugs and alcohol forced his hand.

“I sincerely apologize to my wife,” Rowe said. “I have let down not only myself but those I love. Drugs and alcohol played a part in the role of my actions that night.”

Rowe was out on bond from a case in Florida when he shot Peck. Rowe’s sentence will run consecutive to the case in Florida.