FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, a U.S. district court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man with prior felony convictions to over five years in prison for possessing a gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to documents in the case, 30-year-old Lydell E. Trainor Jr. pointed a gun at family members during an argument in April 2022.

Trainor later hid the gun under a vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Trainor had been prohibited from having a gun due to prior felony convictions for battery and possession of cocaine.

The judge sentenced Trainor to 63 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

The Fort Wayne Police Department assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation.