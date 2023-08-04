FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man received a five-year prison sentence Friday for sexual battery and criminal confinement, according to court records.

Justin Erdly entered a plea agreement in July that called for a seven-year sentence with two years being suspended along with having a rape charge dismissed.

Between July 7 and 8 of 2022, the 32-year-old Erdly forced a teenager to touch him inappropriately. He then performed a sex act on her and continued forcing her to touch him until he fell asleep, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The victim then ran out of the house and called 911. She later told investigators Erdly sent texts to her that read, according to court documents, “We friends now lol” and “right lol?” and “U awake haha.”

The two sentences will be served consecutively, according to court records.