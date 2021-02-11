Fort Wayne man gets 22 years for pulling gun on officer in Kendallville

ALBION, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man who was shot by a police officer he pulled a gun on during a 2019 domestic disturbance has been sentence to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Faustino Jesus Vasquez was sentenced by a Noble County judge after pleading guilty to a felony count of pointing a firearm.

The Fort Wayne man received a 2 1/2-year sentence on that count. But The News-Sun of Kendallville reports that Vasquez’s plea agreement included a sentencing enhancement that added another 20 years to his sentence.

A Kendallville police officer shot Vasquez twice in November 2019 after Vasquez pointed at handgun at the officer.