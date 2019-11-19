Fort Wayne man gets 12 years for heroin dealing charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges.

Shawn Norman, 60, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison followed by four years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. He pleaded guilty to distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, a controlled substance.

According to documents in this case, in November 2013, Norman sold 125 grams of heroin to a confidential informant. Norman was found by the Court to be a career offender, as he had two prior drug trafficking convictions in federal court out of Michigan and Indiana.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Safe Streets and Gang Task Force, whose members include the FBI, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony Geller.