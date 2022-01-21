Fort Wayne man found not guilty of murder in triple shooting case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A three day trial ended Thursday with a jury finding a Fort Wayne man not guilty of murder for the killing of another man in 2020.

Paris Patmon faced charges of murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and use of a firearm for the death of Roosevelt Allen, who was gunned down May 31, 2020, at a home in the 500 block of McKinney Ave. Two other people were also injured in the shooting. A charge of battery was dismissed before the trial.

Police and medics were called to the home just before 3 a.m. on a reported shooting. Police eventually learned that three people had been shot.

Officers found two victims at the home: one suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and Allen who would die at the scene. A third victim drove himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Patmon as a suspect in December 2020 and he was later arrested.

