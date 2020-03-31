Fort Wayne man drove to Tennessee to rape 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, court doc says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Tennessee on allegations he drove there to have sex with a 13-year-old girl he met on the app Snapchat, then raped her in his van.

Aungsun Naywin, 31, of Fort Wayne, was charged in the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

According to court records, Naywin met the girl on Snapchat. After he learned she was a minor, he then arranged a sexual encounter with her, court records said. Naywin then, on March 21, traveled from Indiana to Morgan County, Tennessee, to have sex with the girl.

Court records said he picked up the girl and took her to a remote location, where he raped her in the van he was driving.

Naywin faces 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.

The sheriff’s office in Morgan County, Tennessee, told WANE 15 that Naylin’s mugshot was not available.