FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man convicted in the shooting of his girlfriend’s ex in January was sentenced Monday.

A judge in Allen Superior Court sentenced Dennis Williams Jr. to 10 years in prison for the Jan. 22 shooting of a man at a home on Columbia Avenue. According to court documents, Williams’ girlfriend gave him the “green light” to shoot her ex.

After his arrest, Williams said in court documents he was “having words with” the victim on Instagram, and that his current girlfriend – the victim’s ex – sent Williams the address of the victim.

Williams was arrested later that day in a “high-risk traffic felony stop” near the scene of the crime.

In July, Williams entered a plea deal to dismiss felony charges including attempted murder, battery, criminal recklessness, and strangulation along with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.