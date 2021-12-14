Fort Wayne man charged with child porn possession after cybertip is sent to FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children led Fort Wayne police to a Fort Wayne man who had uploaded 32 files of apparent child pornography.

Michael Connelly

Michael Richard Connelly II, 46, of the 7000 block of Woodbrook Drive, was charged last week with child pornography possession.

The cyber tips indicated that on Feb. 28, 2020 and March, 2, 2020, an individual going by the name of “Miguelito Conn” with an internet address matching Connelly’s birth date and telephone number was involved in the investigation, court documents said.

A subpoena to Comcast Cable linked Connelly to the internet address. A cousin to Connelly identified Connelly’s nickname as “Miguelito” on his mother’s side, court documents said.

Fort Wayne detectives collected electronic devices belonging to Connelly and found evidence of child porn.

Connelly is scheduled to appear in court again in February.