FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It all started last summer. She was 12, and he was 41.

Between June and August of 2021, Jason Doolittle repeatedly and inappropriately touched the underage victim at his home, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The victim claimed that she was scared and tried pushing Doolittle’s hand away. But that didn’t stop him.

Allen County prosecutors charged Doolittle with a felony count of child molesting on April 1.

Doolittle was released from jail on April 2 after posting bail. His next court hearing is scheduled on May 23.