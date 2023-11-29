FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a slew of charges related to child molesting.

Stephen Bush was arrested and charged with child molesting, child seduction, and sexual misconduct after a child disclosed to a detective they had been sexually abused, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Bush faces the following charges:

Four counts of child molesting, Level 1 felonies

One count of child seduction, Level 2 felony

One count of child seduction, Level 4 felony

One count of sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 4 felony

One count of sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 5 felony

According to Allen Superior Court documents, the charges stem from accusations of Bush’s actions starting as far back as 2014.

Bush is being held at the Allen County Jail pending an initial hearing.