FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — United States Department of Justice sentenced a Fort Wayne man after firing a gun while on live stream in January 2023.

According to documents Devin Weaver, 19, was riding in a vehicle in Fort Wayne waiving a Glock pistol while live-streaming. This caught the attention of two officers patrolling the area when they received reports of the live social media video of “shot4shotpas.”

Weaver discharged a firearm multiple times while riding in the vehicle in a populated area, which warranted his arrest. Officers were able to arrest Weaver in the parking lot of a CVS after he went into the store while still live-streaming revealing his location. He was preliminarily charged in his initial arrest by the Fort Wayne Police Department with felony counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and resisting law enforcement.

Weaver has been convicted of firearms-related offenses two times prior. Weaver was charged and sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.