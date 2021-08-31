Fort Wayne man out on bond after tip leads to arrest for child pornography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man turned himself in to authorities on Monday after a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led police to an online account that stored child pornography.

The Indiana State Police’s (ISP) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reports that it began a criminal investigation after receiving the tip from the NCMEC. The tip led to search warrants being served on Michael D. Mura, 40, of Fort Wayne as well as a home in the 5300 block of Finch Lane in Fort Wayne. ISP said multiple electronic devises were seized during the searches.

Michael D. Mura, 40, of Fort Wayne (Photo courtesy of the Allen County Jail)

After reviewing the investigation, the Allen County Prosecutor’s office filed for a warrant for Mura’s arrest, which was granted through the Allen Superior Courts.

On Monday, police tried to find Mura but he voluntarily turned himself in to authorities without incident. After turning himself in, he posted bond and was released from the Allen County jail.

Mura is schedule to be in court Wednesday morning.

He is facing charges of:

Possession of Child Pornography depicting use of force, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography depicting a child under 12, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography depicting bestiality, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography depicting a child under 18, Level 6 Felony

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.