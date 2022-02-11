VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces an attempted murder charge related to a shooting in Van Wert County earlier this month.

Brandon Fair

It was around 9 p.m. Feb. 1 when the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at a property at 2947 Elm Sugar Road, near U.S. 30 and two miles east of the Indiana-Ohio line.

According to Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, two suspects entered an outbuilding on the property where someone was living, and assaulted and shot the resident who lived in the outbuilding. The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the attack and was hospitalized.

It’s not clear what the motive behind the violence was.

On Friday then, the sheriff’s office said it had arrested Brandon Fair, 36, of Fort Wayne. A grand jury has indicted Fair on one count of 1st degree felony Attempted Murder, one count of 1st degree felony Kidnapping, two counts of 2nd degree Felonious Assault, and one count of 1st degree felony Aggravated Robbery.

Riggenbach said deputies are still working to identify the other suspect.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at (419) 238-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous