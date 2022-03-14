FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man wanted on child molesting charges was arrested in New Orleans Monday morning, in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Fort Wayne Police said 45-year-old Christopher L. Suttle was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he was apprehended in New Orleans Monday morning.

Suttle was wanted on an arrest warrant for three counts of Level 1 felony Child Molesting and another count of Level 4 Child Molesting, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Fort Wayne Police worked with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the US Marshals to find and arrest Suttle.

Suttle may face additional charges in New Orleans, FWPD said.