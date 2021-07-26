Fort Wayne man arrested in downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A Fort Wayne has been arrested after police said he shot a person in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that around 3:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of 30 E. Georgia St. There, police found a person had been shot.
Local media reported the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police were given a suspect description and a witness identified 26-year-old Carnell Williams of Fort Wayne as the culprit in the shooting. A firearm was also found at the scene, police said.
A short time later, city police and Indiana State Police found and arrested Williams. He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, police said.
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is studying the case for formal charges.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).