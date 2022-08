FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio.

Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Hicksville Police Department at (419) 542-6661. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersfw.org.