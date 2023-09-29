FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man Friday morning who is accused of downloading and viewing child pornography.

On Aug. 23, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cyber tip to FWPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Detectives. The tip identified 63-year-old John Arthur Schell as the person suspected of downloading and viewing child pornography, according to a release from FWPD.

Files that officials believe were downloaded by Schell were provided to NCMEC, and a local agent determined the files were downloaded at a home in the 4800 block of Wayne Park Drive on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, the release said.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday morning, FWPD ICAC detectives, along with other detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Section executed a search warrant at the house. Several electronic devices were collected in the search, police noted, and the defendant was arrested.

Schell was preliminarily charged with possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Police- Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were also involved in the investigation.