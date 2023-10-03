FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The items ranged from GoPro cameras, Samsung tablets, Beats by Dre headphones and VR headsets, the last of which had not yet been released to the general public.

The items totaled over $9,000, and a Fort Wayne man is facing felony charges after being accused of stealing those items from Amazon and selling them to pawn shops and other stores.

The investigation started Sept. 21 when an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department learned from the Lev’s Pawn Shop on Lower Huntington Road that the suspect, 20-year-old Carter Amos, had reportedly tried selling the unreleased VR headsets to the shop.

The officer then learned Amos had also been involved in other similar transactions at multiple stores starting Sept. 9.

During the investigation, the officer discovered Amos worked on the loading docks at the Amazon facility on Smith Road, and an Amazon employee told the officer Amos would have had “intimate access” to products found on shipping trucks, according to court documents.

Police later obtained security footage from Amazon that reportedly showed Amos leave the Amazon facility either during breaks or at the end of his shift with his hard hat upside down and covered by clothes, according to court documents.

On Sept. 27, police detained Amos as he attempted to make a transaction at Mega Replay, and he reportedly told police during a subsequent interview he had been selling the items for another Amazon employee named “DJ.”

Amos also told police he used to money from the transactions to pay bills and rent.

Amos faces charges of theft and organized retail theft, which are both Level 6 felonies, and there is an active warrant for his arrest as of Tuesday.