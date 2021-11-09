Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman during massage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after a woman said he raped her at his home in March.

Kirk D. Smith, 56, is charged with Level 3 felony Rape and Level 6 felony Sexual Battery.

Kirk Smith

According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 13, Smith met a woman for lunch at a restaurant. After the meal, the woman said they went back to Smith’s home where he offered to give her a massage.

The woman said Smith set up a massage table in his bedroom, and she undressed and laid on the table, covered, the affidavit said.

Smith then came in the room and took off his pants and began to massage the woman, the woman told police according to the affidavit.

During the massage, the woman said Smith sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, the affidavit said. At one point, he said, “You’re going to learn how to like it,” according to the affidavit.

The woman said she dug her heel into the table to move away from Smith, and told him “no,” the affidavit said. She said none of the sexual acts were consensual.

Smith was arrested Sunday and booked into the Allen County Jail. A no-contact order was issued and a protection order was served to Smith, according to court records.